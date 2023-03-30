ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, 3/31/23: Friday is a CBS7 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for strong winds in excess of 40 mph...blowing dust and critical fire danger concerns. A cold front will move through West Texas early on Friday bringing strong winds out of the west. Due to the direction of those winds...areas of blowing dust causing decreased visibility will be possible through the afternoon hours. The strong winds in combination with very dry humidity levels will create critical fire danger and an environment where fires could spread rather quickly. Remember...no outdoor burning until the winds calm down and obey all burn bans.

Less wind is in the forecast on Saturday and for most of the Palm Sunday weekend with stronger winds arriving early next week. Rain continues to stay out of the forecast for at least the next seven to ten days.

