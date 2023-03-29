Vet Center recognizes Vietnam veterans for their sacrifices

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Fifty years ago, the last United States troops were pulled out from Vietnam ending direct military involvement.

When they came home, there were ostracized for serving. Now, many organizations aim to right that wrong.

Members who were in the U.S. Navy, Marines, Army and Air Force were present at the Permian Basin Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

Even though it’s a day to honor them, they also use this day to remind everyone of the sacrifices they made during that time.

“I’ve met so many Vietnam vets out here in the Permian Basin. And they’re wonderful. They’re wonderful people, but they do carry that scar on their heart. From the way they were treated,” said the program specialist for the Vet Center, LeAnne Thornton.

Many of the veterans at the commemoration spent time talking and telling stories to each other.

Some of them received a pin and some already had one for their services.

They also recognized the surviving spouse or next of kin for those veterans that couldn’t be here.

The goal for these veterans now, is to make sure the future generation of service members don’t get the same welcoming they received when they returned from Vietnam.

“The trash that we went though. That don’t need to happen anymore, and we make sure. All these Vietnam vets ride with the patriot guard and that’s what we do. These guys come home, we’re there to welcome them home, and take care of them.” said Vietnam veteran, Jeff Myers.

Myers said when they returned they were perceived as baby killers.

The effect of those comments took a toll toward them.

While some of these veterans were drafted, most of them volunteered to go fight in Vietnam, and the memories for some of them still makes them wonder to this day.

“When I was going over there, I saw a big ol line getting in the plane. And you see that big ol line and you say, I wonder how many of these guys are not coming back. I wonder if i’m one of them. That thought is always going through my mind,” said Vietnam veteran, Lupe Valadez.

The vet center is constantly having events and celebrations for veterans

