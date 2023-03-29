TRAFFIC UPDATE: Man dies in accident involving multiple motorcycles

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: According to an Odessa Police Department investigation, just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday, a white 2020 Nissan Altima, driven by Griselda Cardenas, was stopped facing west in the left turn lane at 42nd and Preston Smith.

Severo Muniz driving a green Kawasaki Ninja, Brandon Rosenthal on a gray 2023 Kawasaki Ninja, and Mario Olivas on a 2017 Honda CB1000 were driving east on 42nd.

Cardenas did not yield the right of way and turned left from 42nd onto Preston Smith Road (UTPB Property). Muniz and Rosenthal hit the Nissan in that intersection and Olivas laid his bike down.

Muniz was transported to MCH where he later died, and OPD notified the next of kin.

Rosenthal was transported to MCH with serious bodily injuries. Olivas was treated and released at the scene of the crash.

No other information about the driver of the Nissan has been released. OPD is still investigating.

----ORIGINAL STORY BELOW---

The Odessa Police Department is on the scene of a motorcycle crash on 42nd.

Officers are blocking traffic from JBS parkway to Loop 338.

According to an eyewitness, three motorcycles and two cars were involved in the accident.

OPD says two motorcyclists were taken to the hospital, one with serious bodily injury and the second with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to OPD, the exact cause of the crash is still under investigation.

CBS7 will continue to keep you updated as we know more.

