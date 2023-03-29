TRAFFIC ALERT: Multiple motorcycles involved in accident on 42nd

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa Police Department is on the scene of a motorcycle crash on 42nd.

Officers are blocking traffic from JBS parkway to Loop 338.

According to an eyewitness, three motorcycles and two cars were involved in the accident.

The witness says the motorcyclists were taken to the hospital.

