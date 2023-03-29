Midland Health Wound Management Center recognized for clinical excellence

Healogics
Healogics(Midand Health)
By Micah Allen
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Health has announced the Midland Health Wound Management Center has received the Center of Distinction award by Healogics®, the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care services.

The Center achieved outstanding clinical outcomes for twelve consecutive months, including a patient satisfaction rate higher than 92 percent.

“Every day Dr. Melissa Alworth and our team strive to serve our patients with the best quality of care possible,” said Brad Robinson, Wound Management Center Program Director. “We are excited to be a Center of Distinction and be a part of leading healthcare for greater Midland.”

The Wound Management Center is a member of the Healogics network of over 600 Wound Care Centers® and offers highly specialized wound care to patients suffering from diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections, and other chronic wounds which have not healed in a reasonable amount of time.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ECSO investigating murder
Ector County Sheriffs Office confirms murder in West Odessa
Logo for Legacy High School.
Legacy High School softball coach suspended, team to forfeit four wins
Wyckoff says the deadly virus used to be common amongst domestic rabbits. Recently the virus...
TPWD warning of deadly rabbit virus spreading in West Texas
Oil and gas plant fire
Chemical plant explosion in Pasadena Tx
Bass Pro Shop
Midland to get a Bass Pro Shop

Latest News

Motorcycle crash on 42nd street
Motorcycle crash on 42nd street
Andrews County Commissioners implement new safety measures after encounter with residents.
Andrews County Commissioners implement new safety measures
Motorcycle crash on 42nd street
TRAFFIC ALERT: Multiple motorcycles involved in accident on 42nd
ECSO investigating murder
Ector County Sheriffs Office confirms murder in West Odessa