Midland Health Wound Management Center recognized for clinical excellence

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Health has announced the Midland Health Wound Management Center has received the Center of Distinction award by Healogics®, the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care services.

The Center achieved outstanding clinical outcomes for twelve consecutive months, including a patient satisfaction rate higher than 92 percent.

“Every day Dr. Melissa Alworth and our team strive to serve our patients with the best quality of care possible,” said Brad Robinson, Wound Management Center Program Director. “We are excited to be a Center of Distinction and be a part of leading healthcare for greater Midland.”

The Wound Management Center is a member of the Healogics network of over 600 Wound Care Centers® and offers highly specialized wound care to patients suffering from diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections, and other chronic wounds which have not healed in a reasonable amount of time.

