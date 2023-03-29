Jersey Mikes to donate 100% of Wednesday’s funds to the West Texas Food Bank

MIDLAND AND ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Jersey Mike’s is partnering with the West Texas Food Bank during their Day of Giving, Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

This is a part of the sandwich chains month of giving. All month, customers have been making donations at nearly 2,500 Jersey Mike’s locations throughout the nation during the 13th Annual “Month of Giving” fundraising campaign for local charities.

On Wednesday, Midland & Odessa locations will give every single dollar in sales, not just the profit, to The West Texas Food Bank.

During this year’s Month of Giving in March, Jersey Mike’s hopes to surpass last year’s record-breaking $20 million fundraising total. Proceeds support more than 200 local charities across the country striving to fulfill their missions and make a difference.

Visit Jersey Mikes in Midland or Odessa to give:

Jersey Mikes-Odessa: 7270 TX-191 Ste. 214

Jersey Mikes-Midland: 4400 Midland Dr #700

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.