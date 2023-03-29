Ground breaks on new housing development in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Ground was broken on a new housing subdivision coming to Midland.

The groundbreaking was held this morning at the 4600 block of West Cuthbert.

The houses will be first marketed to teachers, first responders, and hospital workers.

This project is organized by the Midland Community Development Corporation which says that these professions are a top priority.

“In order for our community to grow we have to have the best teachers, we have to have the best medical staff, and for the safety of the community the best fireman and the best policemen,” David Diaz, Executive Director Midland Community Development Corporation said. “Those are 3 critical industries that, you know, are needed and we need to retain those individuals as long as we can in our community.”

Construction on this project will start tomorrow and is estimated to take 3 years to complete.

The subdivision is planned to have 90 houses.

