Ector County Sheriffs Office confirms murder in West Odessa

ECSO investigating murder
ECSO investigating murder(Ector County Sheriffs office)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Tuesday evening, deputies with the Ector County Sheriff’s Office responded to shots fired call.

According to Sheriff Mike Griffis, When deputies arrived at the 10100 block of Westridge, they found an adult man dead in the property driveway.

ECSO has a suspect in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

CBS7 will update this story as we know more.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bass Pro Shop
Midland to get a Bass Pro Shop
Wyckoff says the deadly virus used to be common amongst domestic rabbits. Recently the virus...
TPWD warning of deadly rabbit virus spreading in West Texas
Watch the implosion LIVE on CBS7
Details on the implosion of Downtown Midland building
Oil and gas plant fire
Chemical plant explosion in Pasadena Tx
A mother was killed and her 6-year-old twin boys were injured when a suspect in a stolen SUV...
Mother dies, 6-year-old twins hurt during police chase crash

Latest News

Latest Information on Bass Pro Shop in Midland
Longtime B.A.S.S. partner Bass Pro Shops will expand its sponsorship of the Bassmaster...
Latest Information on Bass Pro Shops in Midland
Midland Police Department Stock Photo
MPD searching for suspect in connection to three aggravated robberies
Logo for Legacy High School.
Legacy High School softball coach suspended, team to forfeit four wins