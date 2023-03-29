Ector County Sheriffs Office confirms murder in West Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Tuesday evening, deputies with the Ector County Sheriff’s Office responded to shots fired call.

According to Sheriff Mike Griffis, When deputies arrived at the 10100 block of Westridge, they found an adult man dead in the property driveway.

ECSO has a suspect in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

CBS7 will update this story as we know more.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.