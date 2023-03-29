City of Odessa introduces new Animal Services

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa Animal Services is introducing its new facility to the public today that will house stray cats and dogs in the area.

The new facility introduces some new amenities such as a bath station for animals, a surgery room, and most importantly… more kennels.

“Unlike in the old building where right now we’re very limited on space, we’re limited on what we can and can’t take in and we’ll just be able to do more than what we can do in our old building,” said Taylor Mauricio, Adoption Coordinator for Odessa Animal Services

To make sure there is always enough room in the shelter for animals they are going to leave a row of kennels empty in the event there is an extreme event and they need space for those cats or dogs.

“As I said, if a hoarding case just pops up and we get notified that same day we’ll have room for them. Or we’ll have room for this momma dog that had so many puppies because momma dogs are a constant in this shelter and sometimes we can have three momma dogs with like 8 to 10 puppies at a time and they need a quiet space away from this,” said Mauricio

This facility will help not just the cats and dogs it will house but also the staff.

“It’s a much better facility, it’s more state of the art, it’ll help us and help the animals. They’ll have more room than what they had over there. It’s easier to clean, there are just so many benefits to it” said Kelly Hendricks, Manager of the Odessa Animal Services

Despite today being the ribbon-cutting event, the next few weeks will be a transition period and the shelter will be officially opened on April 11th.

