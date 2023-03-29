CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, 3/30/23 PM

Strong and gusty winds returning...
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 3/29/23 PM
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, 3/30/23: Strong and gusty winds are back in the forecast for Thursday as a Pacific storm system and cold front move through West Texas. Wind gusts to 40+ will be possible...especially in the mountains of West Texas on Thursday creating areas of blowing dust and increasing fire danger concerns to critical levels. Please hold off on any outdoor burning and be careful with any activities that create flames...sparks...or intense heat sources outdoors over the next couple of days.

The Palm Sunday weekend will start off nice with less wind behind the front...but some breeze returns later Sunday.

