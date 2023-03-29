Andrews County Commissioners implement new safety measures

ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) -Public intoxication has become an issue for Andrews County.

It’s got to the point that the commissioners court have implemented new safety protocols to prevent county employees from being harmed.

One of the new safety measures is they’ve hired a security guard to patrol the courthouse.

They also plan to isolate the entrance and exit points so that there’s only one way in and one way out.

Over the past few months two different people, who were allegedly intoxicated, entered the courthouse to start altercation’s with county officials.

“And this individual came in as well and he went up to the district judges office and was making several demands and so forth,” said Andrews County Judge Charlie Falcon.

Nobody was injured in any of these incidents, but after the second one, the commissioners decided that enough was enough.

“With these two things happening, you know we wanna make sure that we have several people that work within the courthouse and we wanna make sure that their safety is upmost important to us,” said Judge Falcon.

Andrews County commissioners plan to hire one or two more security guards to roam other floors of the courthouse.

While the new security guard is in training, he’s also being taught his responsibilities.

One of the duties the new security guard will enforce is to ensure that whoever enters the courthouse, goes through metal detectors first.

They have not installed the metal detectors yet, but will in the near future.

Meanwhile the other three entry points will have alarms and serve as emergency exits only.

Even people in wheelchairs will have to go through the detectors.

However, they will install a lift for people who are handicap, and they’ve cemented a ramp on the outside of the main entrance.

Judge Falcon said even if these two incidents weren’t to happen, they still would’ve had some safety protocols.

“So it’s just real important you know. There’s times where people come to court, sometimes it’s emotional depending on what the situation may be,” said Judge Falcon.

Although this new security guard was already hired, he is still going through training with the Andrews County Sheriffs.

His first day of protecting the courthouse is still to be determined.

