MPD searching for suspect in connection to three aggravated robberies

Midland Police Department Stock Photo
Midland Police Department Stock Photo(KOSA)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the City of Midland, the Midland Police Department responded to three aggravated robberies early Sunday morning.

The robberies occurred at three different convenience stores:

  • DK Convenience Store at 2600 N Midland Dr at approximately 4:00 a.m.
  • DK Convenience Store at 4415 N Garfield at approximately 5:00 a.m.
  • Stripes Convenience Store at 4508 N Big Spring at approximately 5:30 a.m.

All clerks said the black male suspect walked in with a black handgun and demanded all the money out of the register then ran away.

MPD believes that the suspect parks a vehicle down the street and then approaches the store on foot and leaves the same way.

Midland Police Department released the following pictures of the suspect:

Aggravated Robbery Suspect
Aggravated Robbery Suspect(Midland Police Department)
Aggravated Robbery Suspect
Aggravated Robbery Suspect(Midland Police Department)

If you have any information on the suspect in the pictures, contact the Midland Police Department non-emergency number (432) 685-7108.

