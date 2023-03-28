MPD searching for suspect in connection to three aggravated robberies

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the City of Midland, the Midland Police Department responded to three aggravated robberies early Sunday morning.

The robberies occurred at three different convenience stores:

DK Convenience Store at 2600 N Midland Dr at approximately 4:00 a.m.

DK Convenience Store at 4415 N Garfield at approximately 5:00 a.m.

Stripes Convenience Store at 4508 N Big Spring at approximately 5:30 a.m.

All clerks said the black male suspect walked in with a black handgun and demanded all the money out of the register then ran away.

MPD believes that the suspect parks a vehicle down the street and then approaches the store on foot and leaves the same way.

Midland Police Department released the following pictures of the suspect:

Aggravated Robbery Suspect (Midland Police Department)

If you have any information on the suspect in the pictures, contact the Midland Police Department non-emergency number (432) 685-7108.

