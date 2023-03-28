Midland Habitat for Humanity dedicates 187th house in program’s history

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On Friday, March 24. Midland Habitat for Humanity dedicated its 187th house at 801 E. Odessa, St.

Made possible through the support of churches participating in the “Apostle Build”, this new home will provide a house for an Odessa family in need. The “Apostle Build” is a program where local churches sponsor the construction of a Habitat house from start to finish.

Churches with Apostle Build also give their time and resources to build a home for a family in need. The 187th Habitat home build was made possible by the financial contributions and volunteer work of the following churches: Antioch Christian Church, Connections Christian Church, Emmanuel Baptist, First Baptist Odessa, Mid-Cities Church, New Life Fellowship, and The Bridge.

Each participant contributes a minimum of 350 hours of “sweat equity” on the worksite and completes a homeownership education program. Successful candidates are then awarded a 0% interest mortgage, making homeownership a reality for some of the most deserving families in the Permian Basin.

Anyone interested in supporting MHFH’s efforts in the Permian Basin can contact Jeff Meyers, Chief of Staff, at 432-686-8877

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.