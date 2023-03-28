Midland Habitat for Humanity dedicates 187th house in program’s history

Midland Habitat for Humanity Dedicates 187th House in Program’s History
Midland Habitat for Humanity Dedicates 187th House in Program’s History(Midland Habitat for Humanity)
By Micah Allen
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On Friday, March 24. Midland Habitat for Humanity dedicated its 187th house at 801 E. Odessa, St.

Made possible through the support of churches participating in the “Apostle Build”, this new home will provide a house for an Odessa family in need. The “Apostle Build” is a program where local churches sponsor the construction of a Habitat house from start to finish.

Churches with Apostle Build also give their time and resources to build a home for a family in need. The 187th Habitat home build was made possible by the financial contributions and volunteer work of the following churches: Antioch Christian Church, Connections Christian Church, Emmanuel Baptist, First Baptist Odessa, Mid-Cities Church, New Life Fellowship, and The Bridge.

Each participant contributes a minimum of 350 hours of “sweat equity” on the worksite and completes a homeownership education program. Successful candidates are then awarded a 0% interest mortgage, making homeownership a reality for some of the most deserving families in the Permian Basin.

Anyone interested in supporting MHFH’s efforts in the Permian Basin can contact Jeff Meyers, Chief of Staff, at 432-686-8877

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bass Pro Shop
Midland to get a Bass Pro Shop
Wyckoff says the deadly virus used to be common amongst domestic rabbits. Recently the virus...
TPWD warning of deadly rabbit virus spreading in West Texas
Watch the implosion LIVE on CBS7
Details on the implosion of Downtown Midland building
Oil and gas plant fire
Chemical plant explosion in Pasadena Tx
A mother was killed and her 6-year-old twin boys were injured when a suspect in a stolen SUV...
Mother dies, 6-year-old twins hurt during police chase crash

Latest News

Major crash 2nd and Dixie
TRAFFIC ALERT: Major crash at 2nd and Dixie
There is an open request for proposals issued by the Midland Development Corporation and City...
Midland Development Corporation lays out next steps for empty Western United Life building block
The Western United Life building is officially demolished in downtown Midland
Fire at The Executive Inn, 1000 S Midkiff Rd
Traffic Alert: Part of South Midkiff Rd closed due to hotel fire.