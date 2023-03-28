Midland Development Corporation lays out next steps for empty Western United Life building block

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Western United Life building is officially demolished in downtown Midland, meaning that plot of land is now open for new development.

It will take six to seven weeks to haul off the rubble.

There is an open request for proposals issued by the Midland Development Corporation and City of Midland. MDC Executive Director Sara Harris says all requests are due March 31st by the end of the day.

“That’s just kind of an invitation or an opportunity for developers or anyone interested to come in and say what they want to do with that site,” said Harris.

The MDC board and city council will then use a scoring metric to move forward in deciding what’s best for that space.

“There’s the consideration of how it is going to work with what’s already available. We have a beautiful park and a beautiful convention center. What other amenities or retail services are needed downtown to work together to better revitalize downtown,” said Harris.

The scoring metric they use to pick a developer includes a number of things.

“Past work done a developer to see if they’ve done something of a similar caliber to see if they’ve done something like that in other downtown area, there’s the value of the capital investment because certainly increasing downtowns taxable value is of interest to both parties, there is aesthetic value of how it looks with what’s already in downtown,” said Harris.

Harris says the MDC board would love to move forward with something great as soon as possible but development deals take time.

“Good things take a long time just because you might not see dirt moving there for some time doesn’t mean that there isn’t something good in the works and that we are all very interested in making sure that we’re bringing something really great to downtown Midland everyone can enjoy,” said Harris.

Harris says while they work to find something to fill that space, patience is key.

