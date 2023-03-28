Legacy High School softball coach suspended, team to forfeit four wins

Logo for Legacy High School.
Logo for Legacy High School.(Midland ISD)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to Midland ISD, Legacy High School varsity softball coach Mandy Davis has been suspended from coaching the next three games over a two-week period.

LHS softball was found to be in violation of UIL rules regarding student eligibility.

LHS will forfeit its wins against Slaton, Amarillo Caprock, Montgomery, and El Paso Ysleta.

Assistant varsity coach Ciara Sheppard will serve in her absence.

In a statement to CBS7, the district said: “MISD Athletics takes adherence to the rules very seriously. Our expectations are, and always have been, that our coaches have the best interests of our student-athletes and team above all else. This includes following all rules, regulations, and guidelines”.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bass Pro Shop
Midland to get a Bass Pro Shop
Wyckoff says the deadly virus used to be common amongst domestic rabbits. Recently the virus...
TPWD warning of deadly rabbit virus spreading in West Texas
Watch the implosion LIVE on CBS7
Details on the implosion of Downtown Midland building
Oil and gas plant fire
Chemical plant explosion in Pasadena Tx
A mother was killed and her 6-year-old twin boys were injured when a suspect in a stolen SUV...
Mother dies, 6-year-old twins hurt during police chase crash

Latest News

Bassett Ambulance Crash
Bassett Ambulance Crash
HIGHLIGHTS: Midland College defeats Odessa College in Game 1 of Doubleheader
HIGHLIGHTS: Midland College defeats Odessa College in Game 1 of Doubleheader
HIGHLIGHTS: Midland College defeats Odessa College in Game 1 of Doubleheader
HIGHLIGHTS: Midland College defeats Odessa College in Game 1 of Doubleheader
HIGHLIGHTS: Permian Panthers Walks-Off against crosstown rival Odessa Bronchos
HIGHLIGHTS: Permian Panthers Walks-Off against crosstown rival Odessa Bronchos