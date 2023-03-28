Legacy High School softball coach suspended, team to forfeit four wins

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to Midland ISD, Legacy High School varsity softball coach Mandy Davis has been suspended from coaching the next three games over a two-week period.

LHS softball was found to be in violation of UIL rules regarding student eligibility.

LHS will forfeit its wins against Slaton, Amarillo Caprock, Montgomery, and El Paso Ysleta.

Assistant varsity coach Ciara Sheppard will serve in her absence.

In a statement to CBS7, the district said: “MISD Athletics takes adherence to the rules very seriously. Our expectations are, and always have been, that our coaches have the best interests of our student-athletes and team above all else. This includes following all rules, regulations, and guidelines”.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.