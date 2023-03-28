Latest Information on Bass Pro Shop in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -

This morning the City of Midland voted unanimously on the approval of a 55,000 sq ft Bass Pro Shops off HWY. 158 and HWY. 191

“This was a unanimous vote in support of Bass Pro Shops,” said Lori Blong, Mayor of Midland

After over a year of discussions with the city of midland and Bass Pro Shops, both sides agreed to build a store in the Permian Basin.

The opening of Bass Pro Shops’ newest location in Midland will be the company’s 17th in the state of Texas.

Bass Pro Shop is looking to build on its reputation of serving the passionate sportsmen and women in the state.

“Our newly announced store in Midland will make it easy for people and families across the plains of West Texas to spend time together in the great outdoors. For that we, we are deep down proud and excited.” said, Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris

When the opportunity presented itself to Midland officials, there was an understanding that West Texans are buying Bass Pro Goods at other stores across the state, so instead of making them travel to stores in other areas, Midland officials wanted them to be able to get what they needed right off 191.

“So we’re excited to have this group come in and be able to provide resources and things to our community that we don’t currently have” said, Blong

Locals’ reactions have been positive as West Texans can’t wait for the opening of the store, people commenting on our Facebook post said.

This is the best news ever, can’t wait till it gets here, looking forward to the bass pro and wow lucky ducks.

“I think everyone in Midland is pretty excited whenever there is anything new, from a new restaurant to a new store so it’s great to be able to be in the midst of that and see people interested in something new,” said, Sara Harris Exec Director for MDC

Like all Bass Pro Shops locations, the new store will feature a unique custom design that celebrates the region.

According to a Bass Pro Shops release the store will be complete by 2024.

