Judge upholds approval of $2.4B Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy plan

A federal district court judge has upheld the approval of a $2.4 billion bankruptcy...
A federal district court judge has upheld the approval of a $2.4 billion bankruptcy reorganization plan aimed at resolving tens of thousands of child sexual abuse claim against the Boy Scouts of America.(Boy Scouts of America)
By The Associated Press and RANDALL CHASE
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A federal district court judge has upheld the approval of a $2.4 billion bankruptcy reorganization plan aimed at resolving tens of thousands of child sexual abuse claims against the Boy Scouts of America.

The ruling docketed Tuesday rejects arguments by non-settling insurance companies and attorneys representing dissenting abuse survivors that the reorganization plan was not proposed in good faith and improperly strips the insurers and survivors of their rights.

The ruling follows a September decision in which U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein approved the plan. The plan would allow the Irving, Texas-based Boy Scouts of America to continue operating while compensating tens of thousands of men who say they were sexually abused as children while involved in Scouting.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bass Pro Shop
Midland to get a Bass Pro Shop
Wyckoff says the deadly virus used to be common amongst domestic rabbits. Recently the virus...
TPWD warning of deadly rabbit virus spreading in West Texas
Watch the implosion LIVE on CBS7
Details on the implosion of Downtown Midland building
Oil and gas plant fire
Chemical plant explosion in Pasadena Tx
A mother was killed and her 6-year-old twin boys were injured when a suspect in a stolen SUV...
Mother dies, 6-year-old twins hurt during police chase crash

Latest News

FILE - New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft walks the field during practice before an NFL...
Patriots owner Robert Kraft campaigns against antisemitism
Nashville Police Department gives updates on the school shooting investigation on Tuesday.
Police: Shooting suspect's guns were bought legally
Children and a woman depart the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church after a...
What we know about the Covenant school shooting in Nashville
Flowers, balloons and teddy bears are seen outside The Covenant School in Nashville, Tenn., on...
Police: Nashville shooting suspect bought 7 guns before school attack