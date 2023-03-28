CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, 3/29/23

Cold front arriving early Tuesday...
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 3/28/23 PM
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, 3/29/23: Wednesday will start off as a nice day but some breeze looks to return by the evening hours. Temperatures will be very comfortable as a warming trend looks to start back up across West Texas.

The next big bout of wind will start on Thursday as the next Pacific storm system and cold front will arrive by late Thursday into Friday. Gusts up to 40+ mph will cause critical fire danger and areas of blowing dust on Friday and slightly milder temperatures. Winds look to calm down just in time for the weekend.

