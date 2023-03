MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the City of Midland, S. Midkiff Rd. between Wall St and Bankhead Hwy is closed while Midland Fire Department responds to a fire at The Executive Inn, 1000 S Midkiff Rd.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

CBS7 will update as we know more

