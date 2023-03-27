Man securing yard items during windstorm dies when tree falls on him, sheriff says

Saturday's heavy winds led to a man losing his life outside his home. (Source: WSAZ)
By Kimberly Keagy and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) – A man died after a tree fell directly on him during a windstorm in West Virginia, officials said.

According to the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office, the man was outside his home, trying to secure items from blowing away when the tree fell on him Saturday afternoon.

Next-door neighbor Michael Leach was not home when it happened, but he said he’s heartbroken for the victim’s wife and family.

“Come to find out, you lose your life doing something that’s just a basic job or task that you do once a week. I hate hearing that for him,” Leach said.

The victim’s identity is not being released at this time.

Further information was not available.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bass Pro Shop
Midland to get a Bass Pro Shop
Watch the implosion LIVE on CBS7
Details on the implosion of Downtown Midland building
Wyckoff says the deadly virus used to be common amongst domestic rabbits. Recently the virus...
TPWD warning of deadly rabbit virus spreading in West Texas
Oil and gas plant fire
Chemical plant explosion in Pasadena Tx
A mother was killed and her 6-year-old twin boys were injured when a suspect in a stolen SUV...
Mother dies, 6-year-old twins hurt during police chase crash

Latest News

Nashville Fire Department says there are multiple reported patients.
Shooting reported at Tennessee school
The Niagara SPCA said it finally found a perfect adopted for Ralphie.
Ralphie the ‘demon dog’ gets another chance at a new home
FILE - Tributes hang on the temporary fence surrounding the parking lot in front of a King...
More relatives of Colorado shooting victims sue Sturm Ruger
The rate of children diagnosed with autism in the U.S. has been rising steadily since 2000.
More children diagnosed with autism in US