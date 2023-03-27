HIGHLIGHTS: Midland College defeats Odessa College in Game 1 of Doubleheader

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland College Baseball team defeated Odessa College in the first game of Sunday’s doubleheader 8-0 with the help of Xavier Melendez’s two-run homerun. Midland would get the win over Odessa in Game two 10-4. Both teams will meet again on Sunday for another Doubleheader at Wrangler Field in Odessa.

Watch below for the highlights.

