Chick-Fil-A employees receive scholarships

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Over the weekend, Chick-Fil-A employees received scholarships toward their college education.

Chick-Fil-A awards scholarships every year during the spring to it’s employees.

They’re usually known for their delicious poultry and being closed on Sundays.

However, they opened their doors to reward their employees toward their education.

Families of the winners of the the Remarkables Future Scholarship initiative by Chick-Fil-A gathered to celebrate their achievement.

This program saved $25,000 this year to reward their current employees.

Since the program began back in 2018, the Chick-Fil-A off of loop 250, have rewarded over 80 thousand dollars to its employees.

Some have even repeated multiple times.

“The experience, it’s a little tough to put into words, because it’s one of those things where you have the opportunity to better yourself and you get to better the people around you. You get to pour in and all of a sudden you get to celebrate with your team,” said the operations director at Chick-Fil-A, Justin McConnell.

McConnell has won a scholarship from Chick-Fil-A not once, not twice, but four times.

That scholarship money has led him to get a bachelor’s degree in business, and currently working on his masters degree.

His drive even inspired other team members to pursue their goals.

“I never would’ve thought i would’ve been at college really or made it this far so seeing how he does things and seeing how his future is going really well, just makes me feel like my future will be great to.” said Dacota Clark, scholarship recipient.

Clark, just like many other of the other recipients, have been working at this location for years now.

He is also one of many that was awarded this scholarship multiple times.

“This is the second time that I’ve received this scholarship, and I’m just so grateful and blessed to have had this opportunity. Chick-Fil-A has made me grow as a person and has given me an opportunity that I couldn’t do elsewhere,” said Kamber Smith, scholarship recipient.

Smith and the other winners each received $2,500 from the scholarship.

They also mentioned that they will all be pursuing a career in higher education.

One of the recipients, who came dressed for success, wanted to send a message about signing up for scholarships.

“What’s the worst that could happen. The worst to happen is that they’ll say no. There’s no harm in signing up for a scholarship. You maybe lose 20 minutes of your time and can you really complain at a chance for some money. To go into your education so you can have a better career and a better life,” said Joseph Coleman, scholarship recipient.

The employees are a mixture of high school and college students. The scholarship money will go toward the Fall 2023 and Spring 2024 semesters.

