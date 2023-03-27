ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, 3/28/23: A cold front looks to arrive early on Tuesday bringing gusty winds...blowing dust and much cooler temperatures back to West Texas. Wind chill values will start in the 20s early in the morning and increasing clouds will keep temperatures down during the day.

Milder weather comes back by mid-week but the strong Spring winds look to return by Thursday as the next Pacific storm system and cold front arrive. Rain chances look slim as the front moves in but very strong and gusty winds...blowing dust and critical fire danger are back late Thursday into Friday.

