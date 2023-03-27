CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, 3/28/23

Cold front arriving early Tuesday...
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 3/27/23 PM
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, 3/28/23: A cold front looks to arrive early on Tuesday bringing gusty winds...blowing dust and much cooler temperatures back to West Texas. Wind chill values will start in the 20s early in the morning and increasing clouds will keep temperatures down during the day.

Milder weather comes back by mid-week but the strong Spring winds look to return by Thursday as the next Pacific storm system and cold front arrive. Rain chances look slim as the front moves in but very strong and gusty winds...blowing dust and critical fire danger are back late Thursday into Friday.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bass Pro Shop
Midland to get a Bass Pro Shop
Watch the implosion LIVE on CBS7
Details on the implosion of Downtown Midland building
Wyckoff says the deadly virus used to be common amongst domestic rabbits. Recently the virus...
TPWD warning of deadly rabbit virus spreading in West Texas
Oil and gas plant fire
Chemical plant explosion in Pasadena Tx
A mother was killed and her 6-year-old twin boys were injured when a suspect in a stolen SUV...
Mother dies, 6-year-old twins hurt during police chase crash

Latest News

Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, 3/28/23
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 3/27/23 PM
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 3/27/23 PM
Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Sunday, 3/26/23
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 3/24/23 PM
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 3/24/23 PM