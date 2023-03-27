ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, 3/27/23: A weak cool front will make for some nice temperatures to start the week...but don’t worry...it won’t be very breezy. A passing upper-level disturbance will bring more clouds back to the forecast on Tuesday and even a shower or two to southeast New Mexico and the northern Permian Basin. The added cloud cover will keep temperatures a little cool for Tuesday...but it will be back to Spring weather on Wednesday.

The strong winds look to come back to the forecast by Thursday and especially Friday when the next Pacific storm system and cold front arrive and put very strong and gusty west winds to West Texas. This will create the blowing dust we all love and critical fire danger concerns...but the good news is it should move out by the weekend.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.