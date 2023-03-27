Bonham Middle School AP earns Region 18 award

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Bonham Middle School Assistant Principal Josie Mata is the TEPSA Region 18 Assistant Principal of the Year.

TEPSA stands for Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association and covers grades Prekindergarten through 8th. Ms. Mata is in her in her first year at Bonham MS. However, this is her 21st year with ECISD and her 27th in education.

She and the other regional winners will be formally recognized at a TEPSA conference in June.

“I am truly honored in receiving this award,” said Ms. Mata. “Working with all the outstanding educational experts in our region has been an amazing experience. I would not be able to do what I do without the hard work that my teachers and peers put in daily. It truly means a lot to me being recognized for such a huge award.”

Bonham MS Principal Juan Dominguez talked about how Ms. Mata is an assistant principal.

“Ms. Mata is an excellent example of what a great leader should be,” said Bonham MS Principal Juan Dominguez. “She’s a hardworking and caring individual with high expectations, who comes to work and builds positive relationships with students, parents, teachers and administrators.”

Ms. Mata said early in her life she felt education would be her calling.

“As I was growing up, I was often utilized in the classrooms to assist or tutor students. I loved helping others learn and improve,” she said.

This is Ms. Mata’s second time being recognized as the Region 18 Assistant Principal of the Year.

