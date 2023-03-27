Andrews County Sheriff’s Office investigating stabbing at party

Police tape generic
Police tape generic(MGN)
By Micah Allen
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Andrews County News, Andrew’s sheriff’s office is investigating the stabbing of three males Saturday evening during a fight at a party in southeast Andrews County.

The Andrews County News says deputies first responded to a stab victim at Permian Regional Medical Center at 11:40 p.m. on Saturday. When they arrived at the hospital they found three stabbing victims, according to an ASO press release.

The paper says witnesses told deputies they were at a party in southeast Andrews County when an altercation erupted between a male suspect and a teenager.

The suspect pulled a knife and stabbed the teenager before stabbing two other teens, the press release states.

Officers said the suspect fled the scene. One of the victims was treated at PRMC and released, while the other two were transported to area hospitals.

The two stabbing victims are currently in ICU.

