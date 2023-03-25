Plans for Western United Life Building

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The view from Centennial park in downtown Midland will be a bit different this weekend and that’s because the Western United Life Building will be demolished.

What was once one of the major buildings in the tall city skyline will no longer be standing as of 8:30 Saturday morning.

The building has a rough history, it was abandoned in the 1980s after an oil crash took its toll on downtown midland.

In 2017, a teenager fell 11 stories to his death while with his friends inside the building.

Now in 2023, the city has grown and rebounded, there are new office buildings to replace older ones like the western united life building, and the building southwest, demolished back on March 16, 2019.

“So there was some older office space downtown that just didn’t fit with new plans and new businesses and the Western United Life Building was one of those,” said, Sarah Harris, Exec Director of MDC

The Midland Development Corporation has worked for months to set up the demolition of the building, and it’s all to keep expanding midland and making downtown a destination families want to come to

“There is a request for proposal open right now for any developer interested party who wants to do something on that block and then MDC board and city council will consider those responses and look at what’s the best option for that space” said, Harris

For anyone who wants to see the demolition in person, Harris does say to come at your own risk and just know this isn’t a party it is a demolition.

“There will likely be a lot of dust in the air so probably bring a dust mask, and eye protection and the only place where the public can probably see is along Wall Street,” said, Harris

