Pease Communications and Technology Academy hosts student run newscast

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Pease Communications and Technology Academy has a student run newscast, which they produce four days a week for the following morning.

“They write the script, they do the switchboard editing I guess and they do the anchoring, the producing and everything,” said Communications Lab Teacher Jaclyn Cavazos.

Cavazos, who runs the program, says she trains the students to do it on their own and they have proven they are capable of running the show, working together to do so.

“Here we have the anchor and then the weather in that corner and those people over there do the graphics and the sound,” said 6th grader Briana Rodriguez.

It’s a task the 17 4th, 5th and 6th graders are excited and eager to take on.

“It’s fun you get to hang out with your friends, you get to hangout with your teacher and you also get to learn about technology,” said 6th grader Elijah Foster.

Cavazos has taught the students well, training them to ask the tough questions.

“If they were too shy or maybe they don’t speak very well or read very well they have an opportunity to break out of their shell here and the kids no matter who they are what group they run with or what friends they have here they take of each other they help each other and they respect each other,” said Cavazos.

The news channel is not only fun for the students running it but those watching from the halls.

“They’ll stop by the window when we are recording and just wave kind of like Good Morning America were in the background. It’s fun, they enjoy it, the teachers say they like it and if something new comes on the kids are excited about it,” said Cavazos.

Pease is a school of choice so parents can apply for their students to enroll, the newscast is an opportunity the school offers that is unique like some of the other technology programs.

