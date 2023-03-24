Texas Rangers continue to celebrate 200th Anniversary in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -This week the Texas Rangers are in Midland celebrating their 200th anniversary.

The bicentennial celebration shows the community the history of the Texas Rangers.

In 1823, Stephen F. Austin, formed a group of ten men to protect their colony and paid them with his own money.

Three years later, during the Texas Revolution, the first official group known as the Rangers was formed to protect Texas.

Many of the historians wore the uniforms of Texas Rangers from different times.

They also displayed the types of weapons, utensils and other items used over the years.

“This is just our way to support the Texas Rangers because they’re out there working. You know these gentlemen don’t have time to go and do this kind of stuff so we support the Rangers by doing this. Showing their history.” said the captain of the Legends of the Texas Rangers, Bill Patterson.

The historians showed people the state of technology that was used during different eras.

They had field fingerprints and an old field telephone that were used during the 1950′s.

While it was cool to see, Sergeant Steven Blanco with the Department of Public Safety, is thankful law enforcement tech has advanced.

“The tools we have, the stuff that’s on our belt, stuff that’s on our units, our patrol units, rangers vehicles, crime scene, investigative equipment, it’s leaps and bounds ahead of where it was at one time,” said Blanco.

The anniversary has also helped educate people about the different units within the Texas Rangers.

They also used this time to do some recruiting for current law enforcement agencies.

“We know local law enforcement is also struggling so there may be individuals who want to pursue that, and they may not want to be put in a duty station outside of where their from. So maybe this would encourage them look at their local sheriffs and local PD’s as well,” said the Chairman of the Texas Rangers Bicentennial, Russell Molina.

