MISD to propose changes at Lamar Elementary to improve STAAR scores

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland ISD announced on Thursday the district plans to propose a partnership with Third Future Schools to operate Lamar Elementary.

Read MISD’s full statement below:

“At the Midland ISD Board of Trustees’ upcoming monthly meeting, the district will propose entering into a partnership with Third Future Schools to operate Lamar Elementary beginning in the 2023-24 school year.

Midland ISD is pursuing this partnership because Lamar Elementary has a strong possibility of not meeting expectations on the STAAR test for the fifth year in a row according to the Texas Education Agency’s accountability system. This is year five of Lamar having low performance, and in year five the state requires that we take action to improve student outcomes.

MISD’s new academic leadership, which began only in January, has found that first-semester data indicates Lamar has not met the progress needed to move out of failing status. Thus, a partnership is the best option for Lamar. When a campus fails for five years, the state can force a shutdown of the campus, can take over the school district and appoint a board of managers, or allow a partnership. This is why the administration will propose to the school board that Third Future Schools join us in partnership to operate Lamar.

Third Future currently operates Sam Houston Collegiate Preparatory Elementary and has had academic success.

Upon board approval, a partnership to operate Lamar would last three years, after which operations would return to MISD.

Staff members and parents were notified of MISD’s plan Friday afternoon. Contracted and non-contracted staff have the opportunity to apply with Third Future for a position at Lamar or apply for a position at another MISD campus or facility, where they will receive priority placement.

If the board approves the partnership, a community meeting will be held at Lamar about Third Future to learn about the partnership and ask questions.

The MISD Board of Trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 27, at the Bowie Fine Arts Auditorium, 805 Elk Ave.”

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.