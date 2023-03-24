Governor Abbott talks Senate Bill 8

By Micah Allen
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Governor Greg Abbott was in Odessa today talking to parents about school choice.

Senate bill 8 would allow parents to have more of a say in their students’ curriculum. It would also allocate state money for a student’s private education.

This bill encourages a parent’s right to choose how their child is educated.

“We must empower parents,” Abbott said. “Parents deserve access to the curriculum in that school. They deserve access to the books on the library shelves at school. And they deserve access to the lesson plan of everything that is being taught to their child.”

The governor continued on to say that everything he spoke about today can be summed up by one sentence:

“Mom and dad are in charge,” Abbott said.

Governor Abbott has spent the last several weeks campaigning for school choice across the state at events largely hosted at private schools.

Public school advocates have criticized the initiative saying it will carve money out of public funding.

