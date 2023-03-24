ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, 3/25/23: Some breeze looks to stay in the forecast as gusts to 30 mph will be possible on Saturday and especially Sunday. Another Pacific cold front looks to arrive late on Sunday into early Monday and will keep the wind stirred up some but keep temperatures nice into next week.

Mostly sunny and dry weather is expected into next week as the next bout of Spring winds looks to be in the middle of the week. Rain chances are very slim for the next seven to ten days.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.