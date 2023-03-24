ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, 3/24/23: Friday is a CBS7 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for strong winds...blowing dust and critical fire danger behind a cold front that will move into West Texas early on Friday. The strongest winds will be in the mountains of West Texas...the upper Trans-Pecos and southeast New Mexico and could top upwards to 60+ mph. The strong winds combined with very low humidity levels will lead to critical Fire danger for most areas of West Texas and southeast New Mexico.

The good news is that the winds will calm down quite a bit for the weekend and combine with some great temperatures by Saturday. The weekend looks good for everything outdoors just keep in mind there could be some gusts in the afternoon hours near 30 mph.

