CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, 3/24/23

Strong winds and critical fire danger expected...
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 3/23/23 PM
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, 3/24/23: Friday is a CBS7 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for strong winds...blowing dust and critical fire danger behind a cold front that will move into West Texas early on Friday. The strongest winds will be in the mountains of West Texas...the upper Trans-Pecos and southeast New Mexico and could top upwards to 60+ mph. The strong winds combined with very low humidity levels will lead to critical Fire danger for most areas of West Texas and southeast New Mexico.

The good news is that the winds will calm down quite a bit for the weekend and combine with some great temperatures by Saturday. The weekend looks good for everything outdoors just keep in mind there could be some gusts in the afternoon hours near 30 mph.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bass Pro Shop
Midland to get a Bass Pro Shop
Claudia Luna
Odessa woman arrested for furnishing alcohol to a minor
Burglary suspects
Odessa police looking for suspects in burglary investigation
Oil and gas plant fire
Chemical plant explosion in Pasadena Tx
Western United Life Building
Details on the implosion of Downtown Midland building

Latest News

CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 3/23/23 PM
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 3/23/23 PM
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 3/22/23 PM
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, 3/23/23
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 3/22/23 PM
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 3/22/23 PM
Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, 3/22/23