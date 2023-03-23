Missing woman’s sister speaks out

If you have any information on Becky’s whereabouts, please contact the Odessa Police Department at 432-333-3641
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - 32-year-old Rebecca “Becky” Demory has been missing since Feb. 28. She was last seen at Odessa Regional Medical Center.

Demory’s sister, Nancy Swafford, said Becky texted her mom that she was being discharged from the hospital. That was the last time the family heard from her.

“My sister has an intellectual disability. So she always contacts us to let us know how she’s doing, where she’s at, where she’s going,” Swafford said. “And when we didn’t hear from her we got scared and we got worried. She’s best friends with our mom and when I heard she hadn’t contacted her that’s when we knew something was wrong.”

Swafford said their family fears the worst but hopes that the Odessa Police Department and the public can help bring Becky home.

If you have any information on Becky’s whereabouts, please contact the Odessa Police Department at 432-333-3641.

