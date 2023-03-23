I-20 east entrance ramp at W.Loop 250 back open after oil spill

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Midland says this area has been sanded by TxDOT and the ramp is open.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The eastbound entrance ramp of Interstate 20 at W. Loop 250 is closed due to an oil spill.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

