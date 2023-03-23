I-20 east entrance ramp at W.Loop 250 back open after oil spill

By Micah Allen
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 12:43 PM CDT
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Midland says this area has been sanded by TxDOT and the ramp is open.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The eastbound entrance ramp of Interstate 20 at W. Loop 250 is closed due to an oil spill.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

CBS7 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

