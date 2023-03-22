Texas Rangers celebrate 200th anniversary

By Lauren Munt
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Texas Rangers mark their 200th anniversary of service to the state of Texas. From its founding in 1823 until today with 169 women and men spread across 254 counties, Texas Rangers reflects the diversity, professionalism, and integrity you would hope to find in one of the world’s oldest – and finest – law enforcement organizations.

The Region IV Texas Rangers are celebrating this anniversary with the following events:

Wednesday, March 22 – Ranger & DPS Day 10 A.M.-Noon – Haley Museum

A public event showcasing the assets of the Rangers and DPS such as helicopters, bearcat, boats, vehicles, weaponry, drones, robotics, CID, forensics, etc. A traveling museum exhibit showcasing the historical equipment of the Rangers 200 years. Visit with DPS Recruiters, Troopers, and Rangers to learn about DPS and the Rangers.

Thursday, March 23 – Community & Recruitment Day 10 A.M. – 2 P.M. Bush Convention Center

A public event that will include a blood drive, living historians, lecture series, food, and shopping.

Thursday, March 23 – Boot, Badges & Bling Gala 6 PM – 11 P.M. - Honoring the legacy of Robert B. Holt ($5M Gift Announcement) Bush Convention Center

Robert B. Holt (1932–2012) was a third-generation Midland rancher and oilman and was a dedicated public servant to his core.  He started his dedication as Vice Chair of the West Texas finance committee for Bush for Senate in 1964 and continued throughout the rest of his life. Appointed by four governors to the Texas Public Safety Commission (supervising Texas DPS), as a commissioner, and later chairman, he is remembered for his strong support of Officers and Rangers in the field.

Friday, March 24 – Sporting Clay Shoot Windwalker Farms 11:30 A.M. – 3 P.M.

Sporting clay tournament with prize buckles.

