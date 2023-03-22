Pink the Basin awarding over $600,000 to six Permian Basin hospitals

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Throughout the week Pink the Basin will be awarding six hospitals in the Permian Basin a total of $620,000. Today they presented $150,000 to Medical Center Hospital..

“That is higher than we were able to give last year because of the community. The community has helped input those funds so that the men and women can get their mammograms, ultrasounds,” said Pink the Basin’s Carolina Keith.

Keith says the community helps raise the funds through multiple organizations during the month of October.

“My heart is just bursting because of what can happen and what has happened. We’ve been able to witness a lot of testimonials of those women who can’t pay for that mammogram and it saved their life,” said Keith.

The local non profit raises funds for women and men to get mammograms, diagnostic tests and biopsies. Their goal is to ensure everyone can get a mammogram no matter your insurance plan, as they save lives.

“Mainly women, they are the matriarchs of the family, well what happens when they’re sick we want to make sure that we get them back to what they need to be the matriarchs of their family,” said Keith.

The funds stay in the Permian Basin, the hospitals awarded funds include Midland Memorial, Medical Center, Odessa Regional, Permian Regional, Scenic Mountain and Reeves County.

Keith says usually parents wait but it’s important to get tested as it could save your life.

