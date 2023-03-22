ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, 3/23/23: Breezy to windy conditions are expected for the rest of the week with Friday being the big day for wind...dust and high fire danger. A cold front will move through West Texas late on Thursday into Friday with not only the wind but also cooler temperatures and an isolated thunderstorm chance along the front. Any storms that do develop will quickly move east into the Big Country and Concho Valley early on Friday.

Wind gusts up to 40+ mph will be possible along with areas of blowing dust and high fire danger move in on Friday but should start to calm down late in the evening hours. The best news is that the wind calms down some for the weekend and that along with nice and seasonable temperatures...everything looks good for anything you want to do outdoors!

