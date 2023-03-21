Water leak in West Odessa leads to shut-offs

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: The Ector County Utility District fixed the 10-inch line break around 6:30 p.m. on Monday. Water was tested and turned back on by 6:50 p.m.

---ORIGINAL STORY BELOW---

The Ector County Utilities District is working on a water leak at the intersection of 42nd and Moss...

According to ECUD Director Tommy Ervin, the leak was first reported Sunday.

Ervin says the piping system at that intersection is complex, but crews have identified the problem and are working to fix it as soon as possible.

Water is currently shut off in the area of 42nd from Redland Avenue to Sierra Avenue

Ervin estimates the leak could be repaired by 9 p.m. Monday evening but that it could take longer.

