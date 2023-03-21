Permian Regional Medical Center opening new memory care unit

By Alexandra Macia
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) - Permian Regional Medical Center has a new Memory Care Unit that is unique for West Texas.

“We don’t have another facility that is within 50 miles of our area,” said administrator Cydney Fulks.

A lot of families struggle to care for family members with dementia on their own, this new facility offers a solution for residents in Andrews.

Administrator Cydney Fulks says the facility is personalized to cater to residents needs.

“The need is growing exponentially and we want to be able to take care of our community and keep folks that are from Andrews, in Andrews,” said Fulks.

The unit has 22 beds and what Program Director Liz Rodriquez describes as specialized designs to help patients with dementia.

“The other memory care facilities or units are usually just a wing with a locked door so there’s this stigma on nursing homes or memory care facilities so we wanted it to be a home feel and not just a facility,” said Rodriquez.

The facility has personalized boxes for the patients including room temperature control, daily food options, an intentional walkway, personalized rooms and entrances, a sensory room, rehabilitation gym and more.

Their goal is to work on the capabilities the residents still have left.

“It’s important to have a place that they can bring their family members where they know their being taken care of well and that’s comfortable for them and their not just trying to get out of a facility,” said Rodriquez.

The grand opening of the facility is tomorrow although it won’t be officially open until early this summer, there is already a waitlist.

