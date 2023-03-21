One in serious condition after Alpine fire

ALPINE, Texas (KOSA) - Alpine Fire Department says at around 9 p.m. Monday night., firefighters were called to smoke in a home with an unconscious person in the area of West Marfa and North 8th.

Upon arrival, Chief Pierce and Alpine Officer 608 Legaretta with help from bystanders removed a combative person from the home who was being harmed by active flame. EMS took the person in serious condition.

The house was extinguished and several rooms were saved. No adjourning properties sustained any damage.

AFD thanks APD, BCSO, UDPS TXDPS and the bystanders who assisted fire and police in removing the person from the house and helped to save their life.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.