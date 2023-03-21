One in serious condition after Alpine fire

One in serious condition after Alpine fire
One in serious condition after Alpine fire(AFD)
By Micah Allen
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALPINE, Texas (KOSA) - Alpine Fire Department says at around 9 p.m. Monday night., firefighters were called to smoke in a home with an unconscious person in the area of West Marfa and North 8th.

Upon arrival, Chief Pierce and Alpine Officer 608 Legaretta with help from bystanders removed a combative person from the home who was being harmed by active flame. EMS took the person in serious condition.

The house was extinguished and several rooms were saved. No adjourning properties sustained any damage.

AFD thanks APD, BCSO, UDPS TXDPS and the bystanders who assisted fire and police in removing the person from the house and helped to save their life.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at OHS: MGN
UPDATE: Fire on Odessa High School campus is now out
Calel George
AWOL Army vet arrested by Ector County Sheriff’s Office after high-speed chase
Claudia Luna
Odessa woman arrested for furnishing alcohol to a minor
According to the Odessa Police Department, two arrests have been made in connection with the...
Two men arrested for bank jugging
Odessa women’s remains identified after missing for 39 years
Odessa women’s remains identified after missing for 39 years

Latest News

A lot of families struggle to care for family members with dementia on their own, this new...
Permian Regional Medical Center opening new memory care unit
The Odessa Police Department has responded to shootings that involve underage drinking, and...
Underage drinking continues to be an issue in Odessa
Permian Regional Medical Center has a new Memory Care Unit that is unique for West Texas.
Permian Regional Medical Center has a new Memory Care Unit that is unique for West Texas.
This a stock image to illustrate a water main break.
Water leak in West Odessa leads to shut-offs