Odessa Police looking for help finding missing woman

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa Police Department says they are still requesting public help finding Rebecca “Becky” Demory, 32.

She was seen on March 1, 2023.

Odessa Police Department has been conducting an extensive investigation into Demory’s disappearance. During the investigation, video surveillance was found that showed Demory’s last known clothing description. She was observed wearing a grey long-sleeve shirt with a plaid printed hem on the bottom, black pants and athletic shoes.

OPD tells CBS7 that they have found Demory’s car.

She carried a black and teal duffel bag with her. Demory’s clothing description can be seen in the attached photo.

Rebecca “Becky” Demory (Odessa Police Department)

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Odessa Police Department at 432-335-4961 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.

