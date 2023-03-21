City of Alpine to continue with election after candidate death

ALPINE, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Alpine announced on Tuesday, that the General Election scheduled for May 6, 2023, will continue as planned despite the death of candidate Jerry Johnson.

Texas Election Code Sec. 145.096 states that a candidate’s name should be on the ballot if the candidate dies on or after the second day before the filing deadline (February 17, 2023).

The City says they have consulted with the Texas Secretary of State Elections Division and have received confirmation that the City has no authority to remove the candidate’s name from the ballot or to cancel the election.

If the deceased candidate is elected, the City will have a vacancy created in the office at the time of the official canvass for the election. The vacancy would then be filled according to the City Charter, Section 3.06(A): If a single vacancy occurs, the Council shall appoint a successor to serve until the next regular City election.

