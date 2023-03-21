ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, 3/22/23: More wind and even warmer weather are in the forecast as a Pacific storm system approaches West Texas later this week keeping southwesterly winds in the forecast. In fact on Wednesday...temperatures could top 90 degrees in a few locations across the western Permian Basin and Trans-Pecos. A cold front looks to arrive late on Thursday bringing more gusty winds but a slight chance at a few thunderstorms across the eastern Permian Basin late Thursday into Friday then plenty of wind behind the front on Friday. Blowing dust and elevated to high fire danger will be possible in the afternoon hours on Friday.

The good news is that the winds will calm down quite a bit for the weekend and combine with some great temperatures by Saturday. The weekend looks good for everything outdoors.

