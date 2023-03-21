Big Spring road closure at Anna Street from West Highway 80 to West 9th Street

(Source: MGN)
By Micah Allen
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - On Thursday, March 23 a portion of Anna Street from West Highway 80 to West 9th Street will be closed to thru traffic while utility crews work.

Citizens are advised that traffic will be detoured while work is completed.

The city says to avoid the area, if possible.

Please direct any questions or concerns to the office of Shane Bowles, Public Works Director, at 432-264-2501.

