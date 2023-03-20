TRAFFIC ALERT: HWY 80 Eastbound lanes closed after train accident

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the City of Midland, both eastbound lanes of Hwy 80 in the 7200 block, near the Airline Mobile Home Park, are closed due to an accident involving a train and a vehicle.

There are no reported injuries in the accident.

Drivers are encouraged to seek an alternate route.

The area will remain closed until Union Pacific completes the investigation.

