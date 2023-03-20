Finding Family: Ann Marie

(KOSA) - From hair dryers to nail polish of every color, the Midland College Cosmetology Department has it all.

That’s why One Accord for Kids brought 15-year-old Ann Marie for a visit.

She already sees this line of work in her future. But for her, this art is more than meets the eye.

“My Mom recently passed away, we used always to go to the nail shops. It just would take me back to moments when I was with her,” said Ann Marie.

Ann Marie’s Heart Gallery profile describes her as strong-minded with lots of determination.

It also says that she has a fun, energetic personality and enjoys staying active.

While it may sound like Ann Marie is always going full speed, she looks toward her passion to slow everything down.

“I feel like when I’m doing nails, it’s just really peaceful for me. I don’t know what it is, it’s just really peaceful,” Ann Marie explains.

Peace and quiet for a busy teenager who fondly remembers the past, but eagerly looks forward to what the future may hold.

A future that, with your help, can be as bright as ever, by providing a structured and loving forever family.

If you’re interested in learning more about adopting London, click on any of the links below.

One Accord for Kids

Heart Gallery

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.