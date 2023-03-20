Finding Family: Ann Marie

(Credit: Tonya Dawson)
By Matthew Alvarez
Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KOSA) - From hair dryers to nail polish of every color, the Midland College Cosmetology Department has it all.

That’s why One Accord for Kids brought 15-year-old Ann Marie for a visit.

She already sees this line of work in her future. But for her, this art is more than meets the eye.

“My Mom recently passed away, we used always to go to the nail shops. It just would take me back to moments when I was with her,” said Ann Marie.

Ann Marie’s Heart Gallery profile describes her as strong-minded with lots of determination.

It also says that she has a fun, energetic personality and enjoys staying active.

While it may sound like Ann Marie is always going full speed, she looks toward her passion to slow everything down.

“I feel like when I’m doing nails, it’s just really peaceful for me. I don’t know what it is, it’s just really peaceful,” Ann Marie explains.

Peace and quiet for a busy teenager who fondly remembers the past, but eagerly looks forward to what the future may hold.

A future that, with your help, can be as bright as ever, by providing a structured and loving forever family.

If you’re interested in learning more about adopting London, click on any of the links below.

One Accord for Kids

Heart Gallery

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Odessa Police Department, two arrests have been made in connection with the...
Two men arrested for bank jugging
Fire at OHS: MGN
UPDATE: Fire on Odessa High School campus is now out
Calel George
AWOL Army vet arrested by Ector County Sheriff’s Office after high-speed chase
Claudia Luna
Odessa woman arrested for furnishing alcohol to a minor
Odessa women’s remains identified after missing for 39 years
Odessa women’s remains identified after missing for 39 years

Latest News

CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Sunday, 3/19/23
Jail Bars
Arrest made for assault on federal officer in El Paso
Many have come from all over the region, some even dressed in costume, to see all of the anime...
Permian Basin Comic Con X in full swing at Midland County Horseshoe
The Permian Basin Comic Con is in full swing at the Midland County Horseshoe.