ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, 3/21/23: Spring has sprung in West Texas and the weather is going to warm up. Gusty south-to-southwesterly winds will warm temperatures up quite a bit over the next few days as the 80s return to the forecast.

Winds will stay up quite a bit through the week as the next Pacific storm system and cold front arrive late in the week. No rain is expected but temperatures will cool off some and make for a very “Spring” weekend.

