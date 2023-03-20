CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, 3/20/23

Gusty winds return...
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 3/16/23 PM
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 3/16/23 PM
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, 3/20/23: The Vernal Equinox or start of the Spring season happens later in the afternoon on Monday and the weather is going to feel a little more like it. Breezy to windy conditions and slightly milder temperatures are expected under some partly cloudy skies. Another Pacific storm system will move across the middle of the country and bring more wind to the forecast for the rest of the week while temperatures warm up quite a bit.

Rain chances look low with the next system and basically east of West Texas so a dry forecast is in place this week.

