Boss babe market benefits women business owners

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Over the weekend, small business owners throughout West Texas got the chance to showcase their products at the Boss Babe Market.

However, the market is specifically for locally-women owned businesses.

There were over 20 small businesses that participated at the event to showcase their products.

These business owners had a plethora of products for people of all ages.

“The whole concept is to put out the women, and their business and their ideas, and to support them all through this process.” said Melody Garcia, organizer at Boss Babe Market.

Clothing, jewelry, food, and other services were offered at the Boss Babe Market.

This market is intended to give exposure to small businesses in the area, that are owned by women.

One of the organizers spoke about the comfort they want these owners to have when starting a business.

“A safe place where they can grow out their business, promote their creativities, their production and everything else. Because we only have a platform of the internet, but once they’re out there, people get to know them more local,” said Garcia.

The beauty of this market is that it allows these business owners to showcase basically any product they have to offer.

“We don’t have no limit on what our vendors can sell. Whatever they produce, or they sell or they create, is very welcomed here,” said Garcia.

As Saint Patrick’s day weekend comes to an end, many of the guests and owners dressed in green.

If you missed out on the event, don’t worry, the Boss Babe Market is held once a month.

